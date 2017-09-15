The Latest: Senate GOP has votes to pass budget

MADISON, Wis (AP) -- The latest on the Wisconsin budget debate

4:55 p.m.

The Wisconsin Senate's debate of the state budget is heading into the early evening, with no changes yet to the $76 billion spending plan.

Three Republicans who had vowed to vote against it Friday and prevent it from passing were working with Gov. Scott Walker's office on an agreement to secure their votes. Walker has broad veto powers, but neither he nor the lawmakers were saying what the terms of the agreement is.

Republican Sen. Luther Olsen says the budget will not be amended before it passes the Senate. That means once it does pass, it will go to Walker for his signature. If changes are made, the Assembly would have to pass it again.

Democrats are offering more than a dozen amendments, none of which have been adopted.

--------------------

8:20 a.m.

Senate Republicans plan to meet privately Friday as they remain one vote short of the 17 needed to pass the state budget.

The Senate was convening Friday to vote on sending the $76 billion budget to Gov. Scott Walker. But four conservative senators from the Milwaukee suburbs have said they won't vote for it, leaving Republicans one shy of what's needed. Democrats are united against it.

One of the holdouts is Sen. Steve Nass. His spokesman Mike Mikalsen said Friday that all four remained opposed. He says senators will head to caucus immediately after the session starts around 9:30 a.m.

The Assembly passed the budget Wednesday and Republican leaders there have decried GOP opposition in the Senate, likening it to being held hostage.

------

12:16 a.m.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The Wisconsin budget is headed for a climactic vote in the state Senate.

But it remains unclear whether Republicans who are in the majority can cobble together enough support to pass the two months-late spending plan as hoped Friday.

Republicans need 17 votes out of their 20 senators to approve the $76 billion budget that was due on July 1 but that has been hung up among GOP in-fighting. Current spending continues during the impasse as Republicans and Gov. Scott Walker work behind the scenes to forge a compromise.

The Assembly passed the budget late Wednesday night.

It must pass the Senate in identical form before it goes to Walker for his signature.