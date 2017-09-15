Wisconsin budget heads for dramatic Senate vote - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Wisconsin budget heads for dramatic Senate vote

Posted: Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The Wisconsin budget is headed for a climactic vote in the state Senate.
   But it remains unclear whether Republicans who are in the majority can cobble together enough support to pass the two months-late spending plan as hoped Friday.
   Republicans need 17 votes out of their 20 senators to approve the $76 billion budget that was due on July 1 but that has been hung up among GOP in-fighting. Current spending continues during the impasse as Republicans and Gov. Scott Walker work behind the scenes to forge a compromise.
   The Assembly passed the budget late Wednesday night.
   It must pass the Senate in identical form before it goes to Walker for his signature.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.