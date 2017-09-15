Kittens found at trash site up for adoption

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County Humane Society is introducing us to three friends who need a new home after they were picked up off the street.



Marissa DeGroot from DCHS stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin Friday to show off Spice, Tubs and Misty, three kittens found as strays at the city's Waste Management facility on Badger Road.



The shelter is also getting ready for the next Bark and Wine event on September 23. It's an annual fundraiser held at the shelter on Voges Road. The community is invited to enjoy food, live music and support the shelter with a live auction. This is the 15th year of Bark and Wine and tickets are still available. Click here for more information on the event.



Click here for information on animals available for adoption at DCHS.