MUST SEE: UW Carbone Cancer Center doctor shares private heartbreaking story ahead of 'The Ride' Fundraiser

MADISON (WKOW) -- This Sunday, Sun Prairie will be packed with hundreds of cyclists all biking a UW Carbone Cancer Center annual fundraiser called 'The Ride'.

Among them, a young researcher, riding not only for his patients but for a personal reason.

Just days ago, Dr, Zack Morris shared a private story about his father's own battle with an aggressive brain tumor.

"On the clinic side, we see it every day, so you are aware of it, but you always kind of hope it doesn't affect you," the radiation oncologist said.

What's helped Dr. Morris' family battle the bad news: a shared love of biking.

"Biking has actually been a part of this cancer story from the start," Dr. Morris said. It's how he and his brother, Brett, a UW Medical student learned their dad had cancer.

"A couple bike crashes led him to an ER visit," Dr. Morris said. A short time later, the brain tumors were discovered.

"I thought I wouldn't be able to ride again because I have a balance issue," Jeff Morris said.

But Jeff's boys weren't about to led dad down.

"On a tandem bike, he [Dad] can still use his balance and pedal and we can steer for him," Dr. Morris said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Morris is doing everything in his power to help cure cancer.

Last year, Dr. Morris' lab received $25,000 after winning an award from 'The Ride' fundraiser.

"We're working with the NIH now we have applied for larger research projects," Dr. Zack Morris said.

It's something Jeff says makes him proud of his sons' efforts.

"Through their research, they find the answers," he said.

There is still time to sign-up to bike this Sunday, September 17th. Learn more here.

