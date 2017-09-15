Weekend Events Forecast

MADISON, WI (WKOW) -- The warmer than normal temperatures will keep up through the weekend and rain chances will stay limited. The Heart Walk is this Saturday beginning at 9:30 with a party at 10:30 and the weather looks great for that. It will be mostly to partly sunny with no rain concerns. For the Monroe Street Festival -also on Saturday- we will already be in the 70s by 10am and will climb to the low 80s throughout the afternoon. All of Saturday will be rain-free but late Saturday night showers and storms are possible. A few storms could linger Sunday morning, possibly into the beginning of The Ride in Sun Prairie and the Willy Street Fair Parade as well. An umbrella would be good to grab early Sunday morning but the afternoon will bring more sunshine and dry conditions.