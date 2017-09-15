Series of crashes on I-39/90 Friday morning - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Series of crashes on I-39/90 Friday morning

JUNEAU COUNTY (WKOW) -- A crash Friday morning is causing backups on I-90/39 near Lyndon Station. 

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a semi truck was involved in a crash around 6:10 a.m. Friday at mile marker 83, which is south of Lyndon Station. Backups formed after the crash, leading to a second collision. 

Our 27 News Traffic Tracker showed backups on the interstate in the area as authorities are working to clean up the scene. 

