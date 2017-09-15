Nordstrom's new idea: No merchandise in store, selling food & alcohol

Nordstrom has plans to reinvent itself with stores that won't sell merchandise and others that sell alcohol.



CNN reports Nordstrom is working on a deal with private-equity firm Leonard Green to make the company private, which could give them the freedom to try new ideas to reshape the businesses as traditional department stores struggle in the current market.



Nordstrom Local is scheduled to open next month in West Hollywood, featuring personal stylists, salons, food and alcoholic drinks. The store will not have any inventory, so the stylists will order merchandise online for customers.