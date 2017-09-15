Nordstrom's new idea: No merchandise in store, selling food & al - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Nordstrom's new idea: No merchandise in store, selling food & alcohol

Posted: Updated:

Nordstrom has plans to reinvent itself with stores that won't sell merchandise and others that sell alcohol.

CNN reports Nordstrom is working on a deal with private-equity firm Leonard Green to make the company private, which could give them the freedom to try new ideas to reshape the businesses as traditional department stores struggle in the current market.

Nordstrom Local is scheduled to open next month in West Hollywood, featuring personal stylists, salons, food and alcoholic drinks. The store will not have any inventory, so the stylists will order merchandise online for customers. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.