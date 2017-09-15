What's going around: Time to get your flu vaccine

MONROE (WKOW) -- Even though it still feels like summer outside, it's time to think about getting a flu shot. Local doctors say they're already starting to see cases.

The flu shot won't make you sick, doctors say. Instead your body will create antibodies to fight the flu. Every year medical experts predict which strains are most likely to make you sick. Then they make the vaccines from those strains with inactivated flu viruses.

Serene Bethune, the family medicine chief resident at the Monroe Clinic, cites the CDC saying infants over six months should get the flu vaccine, as well as kids and adults. If you have a long term heart or lung condition, diabetes, a kidney or liver disorder, a weak immune system or certain blood disorders Bethune says it's "extremely important" for you to get vaccinated.

Bethune notes, there are a few different forms to get the vaccine. There's even a high dose for people who qualify and a vaccine for people with egg allergies.

Before you do get the flu shot though, make sure you talk to your doctor.