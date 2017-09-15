MPD searches for missing Madison woman

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are asking for help locating a missing 24-year-old Madison woman.

Police say Caprice Alexander went for a walk around 5:30 p.m. Thursday near her home on Adderbury Lane and did not return.

Police say there is no reason to believe Caprice is the victim of foul play, but there is concern for her welfare because she is on medication.

Caprice is 5'8' and 220 pounds. She was wearing a black t-shirt, cameo shorts, and a yellow headband. Her hair was in a ponytail.

Anyone with information on where Caprice may be can call MPD's non-emergency number at (608) 255-2345.