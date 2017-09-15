MPD searches for missing Madison woman - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MPD searches for missing Madison woman

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are asking for help locating a missing 24-year-old Madison woman.

Police say Caprice Alexander went for a walk around 5:30 p.m. Thursday near her home on Adderbury Lane and did not return.

Police say there is no reason to believe Caprice is the victim of foul play, but there is concern for her welfare because she is on medication.

Caprice is 5'8' and 220 pounds. She was wearing a black t-shirt, cameo shorts, and a yellow headband. Her hair was in a ponytail.

Anyone with information on where Caprice may be can call MPD's non-emergency number at (608) 255-2345.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.