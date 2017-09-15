Week 3 of Sports Extra - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Week 3 of Sports Extra

MADISON (WKOW)

On Week 3 of Sports Extra, the crew breaks down the Badgers' trip to Utah to take on BYU. They also discuss the rematch in Atlanta as the Packers take on the Falcons. Plus, Derek Lofland from fantasyfootballmaniax.com chimes in with some fantasy football advice.

  • #6 Badgers Lose Set to Marquette, But Improve to 8-0

  • Badgers Men's Hoops Student Tickets Sell Out in Minutes

  • #6 Badgers Lose Set to Marquette, But Improve to 8-0

  • Badgers Men's Hoops Student Tickets Sell Out in Minutes

