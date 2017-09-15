Tri-county drug raids net five people facing cocaine, meth charges

LANCASTER (WKOW) -- Three people from Boscobel are facing drug charges after a tri-county task force raided a home there last Wednesday. A separate operation by the same task force in Jamestown the day before resulted in two people from Hazel Green also facing charges for cocaine and paraphernalia possession.

A news release Friday from the Richland-Iowa-Grant Drug Task Force says a search warrant was executed at a house on Liebfried Lane in Jamestown September 7 in which officers found about 300 grams of coke.

Task Force Supervisor Chief Deputy Jack R. Johnson of the Grant County Sheriff's office says Abigail Coyle, 24, of Hazel Green was arrested on various possession, intent to deliver and trafficking charges.

Jacob Ginter, 25, also of Hazel Green, will face charges of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug trafficking place and having drug paraphernalia.

The next day, in the 800 block of Broadway Street in Boscobel, the task force served warrants and found nearly 11 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found.

Carl Rabe, 39, of Boscobel was arrested for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony bail jumping. Rabe, who had been arrested twice in April of 2017 for similar charges, was out on bond.

Georgia Weadge ,18,of Boscobel was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

A tenant of the apartment, 28-year-old Lacey Frisch, will be referred to the Grant County District Attorney’s Office for maintaining a drug trafficking place.

The task force was assisted by The Boscobel Police Department and the Grant County Sheriff’s Office assisted the task force in executing the search warrant.