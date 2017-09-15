UPDATE: Roads open in Blue Mounds following report of propane leak after crash

UPDATE: Officials have re-opened the roads around an earlier crash of a propane truck that was thought to be leaking after a crash.

********

TOWN OF BLUE MOUNDS (WKOW) -- Dane County has sent fire crews to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle carrying propane, after initial reports of leaking. An emergency medical crew was also sent to the scene because injuries were reported.

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. Friday on the 1700 block of County Highway Z south of Blue Mounds.

