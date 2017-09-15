Green County farmers voice concern about water quality pending new dairy farm

ALBANY (WKOW) -- Hundreds of local farmers have contamination concerns over what could end up in Green County's drinking water, following construction of a new dairy farm.

Farmers and residents of the county are worried about manure runoff into the well water at the Pinnacle Dairy farm near Albany.

"We're most concerned about water [quality," said Jen Riemer, a farmer who lives a half mile from the site, which plans to house nearly 6,000 cows. "This county has never seen anything like 6,000 cows before."

Riemer and other farmers worry that number of cows could overwhelm county land.

"We have some highly susceptible land in Green County," said Riemer. "We have a lot of farmers and a lot of animals on the land already and we just want to make sure that we don't end up with manure in our water."

During a public hearing Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources tried to calm farmers nerves. They explained that Pinnacle Dairy needs to obtain a permit before they begin operation with more than 1,000 animals. The permit will regulate how the farm stores and apply manure to land.

Pinnacle Dairy Owner Todd Tuls says they've designed the farm with features to contain wastewater, such as a Secondary Containment Berm which can store wastewater runoff up to 14 months according to Tuls.

"All the rainwater that hits that slab is collected into a pond and that pond then pumps it into another pond and gets pointed in with the animal waste," said Tuls.

Still, Riemer and farmers want to know "beyond a shadow of a doubt" that the water will not be polluted.

"We need more study, we need a lot more assurance that this isn't going to pollute what we have right now," said Riemer.

The DNR says they aim to issue the permit by October 1st, but issuing what's currently on the table could be pushed back or changed depending on comments received Friday.

In compliance with the permit, officials with the DNR will visually monitor water wells on a monthly basis for the first three months the farm is open from there they will monitor it on a quarterly basis.

