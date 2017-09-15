Buyer secured for closed GM plant in Janesville

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A new buyer has been named for the 250 acres and factory of the closed General Motors plant near Janesville.

Late Friday afternoon, city leaders announced that Commercial Development Company secured the contract for the plant on West Delavan Drive, which has been dormant more than10 years. Commercial Development was one of four potential buyers announced in 2016.

The plant has been on the market since 2015, shortly after GM permanently closed the facility. About a thousand workers lost their jobs when that happened.

City leaders say CDC has redeveloped nearly 200 sites across the country and has a history of buying post-industrial properties such as the GM one..

CDC leaders say they will "reposition the property," with preliminary activity to include environmental remediation, demolition of some or all of the facilities and extensive redevelopment planning.

Janesville officials met yesterday with CDC company representatives and people from GM to discuss plans for the plant. They say GM will continue to work closely with CDC throughout the redevelopment process.

The sale of the facility is expected to close by the end of 2017.