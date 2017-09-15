Jury returns to deliberations in Slender Man case Friday night

WAUKESHA (WKOW) -- A jury in Waukesha county has gone back to deliberating its decision on whether Anissa Weier, 15, was mentally ill when police say she and Morgan Geyser stabbed a classmate 19 times.

Nick Bohr, reporter for our sister station WISN in Milwaukee, says Judge Michael Bohren didn't accept a verdict that was reached earlier Friday night. The judge said the verdict paperwork was inconsistent due to having differing dissenting jurors on each question.

The deliberations up to that point had lasted roughly nine hours. A decision by 10 out of 12 jurors is what is needed for a conclusive verdict.

Anissa Weier was 12 years old when she was arrested for the crime in 2014. Morgan Geyser is also now 15.

The two girls allegedly tried to killed Payton Leutner on Memorial Day, 2014, apparently in order to to please the internet horror character Slender Man.

A defense psychologist Thursday testified that Weier suffered from a shared delusional disorder.

Weier reportedly was in tears as she walked into the courtroom when it was thought the verdict would be announced earlier Friday night.

Co-defendant Geyser has pleaded not guilty to being a party to first-degree attempted homicide. Her trial is set to begin October 9.