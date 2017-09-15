Badgers will play through elevation in first road game of 2017

The newest addition to the Packers Titletown District is now officially open.More >>
The newest addition to the Packers Titletown District is now officially open.More >>
Provo, Utah is the third largest city in the state, and it's also one of the highest in elevation as the Badgers will battle higher altitude on Saturday in their first road game of the season against BYU at Levell Edwards Stadium.More >>
Provo, Utah is the third largest city in the state, and it's also one of the highest in elevation as the Badgers will battle higher altitude on Saturday in their first road game of the season against BYU at Levell Edwards Stadium.More >>
Paris will host the 2024 Summer Olympics and Los Angeles will stage the 2028 Games -- a pre-determined conclusion that the International Olympic Committee has officially ratified in a history-making vote.More >>
Paris will host the 2024 Summer Olympics and Los Angeles will stage the 2028 Games -- a pre-determined conclusion that the International Olympic Committee has officially ratified in a history-making vote.More >>
Provo, Utah is the third largest city in the state, and it's also one of the highest in elevation as the Badgers will battle higher altitude on Saturday in their first road game of the season against BYU at Levell Edwards Stadium.More >>
Provo, Utah is the third largest city in the state, and it's also one of the highest in elevation as the Badgers will battle higher altitude on Saturday in their first road game of the season against BYU at Levell Edwards Stadium.More >>
The Badgers football team will have an early jumpstart on the conference season in a few years. The Big Ten releasing the schedules for the 2020 and 2021 schedules. Wisconsin will begin both seasons with a Big Ten opponent for the first time since 1982.More >>
The Badgers football team will have an early jumpstart on the conference season in a few years. The Big Ten releasing the schedules for the 2020 and 2021 schedules. Wisconsin will begin both seasons with a Big Ten opponent for the first time since 1982.More >>