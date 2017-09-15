Badgers will play through elevation in first road game of 2017

Provo, Utah is the third largest city in the state, and it's also one of the highest in elevation as the Badgers will battle higher altitude on Saturday in their first road game of the season against BYU at Levell Edwards Stadium.

Provo sits roughly 4,500 feet above sea level. In comparison to the 750 feet Madison sits above sea level, that could be a noticeable difference with less oxygen on the playing field.

Wisconsin first year defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard played 10 seasons in the National Football League, including one season in Denver, an even higher elevation than Provo. He has tips for the players, but ultimately he says the higher altitude can't be an excuse to not show up ready to play on Saturday.

"It's definitely real, but it doesn't matter." Said Leonhard while addressing the media earlier in the week. "You have to execute no matter the conditions are with the situation. One hundred degrees, snowing, altitude, sea level. It does not matter."

The No. 10 Badgers will kickoff against BYU at 2:30 Central Time. You can watch the game on WKOW-TV.