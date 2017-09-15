Milwaukee's nuclear missile history

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- As the tension grows over North Korea's nuclear program, it brings back memories of when the threat of a nuclear attack was once very real in Wisconsin.

That's why there used to be missile bases surrounding Milwaukee.

There are still remnants, like two old radar towers in Waukesha.

Cold War historian Chris Sturdevant told WISN in the 1950s and 60s, the site was critical to the U.S. defense plan against the fear of a potential Soviet attack.

The Milwaukee County Historical Society says Milwaukee was such an industrial hub, the government surrounded it with eight missile sites in places like River Hills, Cudahy and Franklin.

And there were even missiles on what is now the Summerfest grounds.