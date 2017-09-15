Rescue animals seek refugee from Irma in Wisconsin

WAUKESHA (WKOW) -- A plane carrying cats and dogs from Gainesville, Florida flew into Waukesha on Friday.

The animals may go to foster homes, before being available for adoption.

"They may be jet lagged. they may just have travel fatigue. they may need time to just settle in and get used to where they are. we want to give them that chance so they have the best possible chance of finding the right home," Jennifer Smieja told WISN.

These animals were already in shelters in Florida.

They were sent up here to make room for animals affected by Irma.