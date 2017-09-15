Titletown Park opens - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Titletown Park opens

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The newest addition to the Packers Titletown District is now officially open.
    They cut the ribbon on Titletown District Park Friday.
    It has a giant football field for things like workout classes, a playground, and even a foosball table.
    Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy says this might be the most impactful part of the district.
     "It is free to use and adding an amenity that is special and really making a big difference in the long run for this community," said Murphy.
    The new park is off Ridge Road, just west of Lambeau Field.

