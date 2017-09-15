End Zone -- Week 5 Scores

MADISON (AP) -
Abbotsford 19, Assumption 7
Alden-Hebron, Ill. def. Watertown Maranatha Baptist, forfeit
Almond-Bancroft 56, Blair-Taylor 19
Altoona 35, Neillsville 0
Amherst 47, Bonduel 20
Antigo 48, Rhinelander 7
Appleton North 49, Appleton East 7
Arcadia 35, Luther 6
Arrowhead 41, Waukesha South 19
Ashland 16, Merrill 12
Athens 14, Greenwood/Granton 12
Auburndale 20, Tomahawk 13
Augusta 42, Eleva-Strum 8
Badger 42, Westosha Central 26
Bangor 60, Hillsboro 0
Bay Port 48, Pulaski 27
Beaver Dam 30, Reedsburg Area 20
Belleville 21, New Glarus/Monticello 0
Black Hawk 60, Belmont 0
Bloomer 58, Cumberland 38
Brodhead/Juda 28, McFarland 27
Brookfield Academy 41, Living Word Lutheran 7
Brookfield Central 47, Wauwatosa West 0
Brookfield East 35, Menomonee Falls 0
Brookwood 40, Benton/Scales Mound, Ill. 22
Cambria-Friesland 38, Deerfield 20
Cambridge 41, Waterloo 20
Cassville 38, Pecatonica/Argyle 14
Catholic Memorial 30, Hamilton 14
Cedar Grove-Belgium 57, St. Mary Catholic 16
Cedarburg 38, West Bend West 0
Chippewa Falls 10, Superior 7
Clear Lake 41, Frederic 0
Clinton 32, Jefferson 7
Cuba City 55, Southwestern 6
Cudahy 15, Pius XI Catholic 13
D.C. Everest 30, Wausau West 27
De Pere 42, Sheboygan North 7
DeForest 53, Sauk Prairie 16
Denmark 56, Oconto Falls 12
Dominican 54, Saint Thomas More 16
East Troy 17, Whitewater 7
Eau Claire Memorial 21, River Falls 7
Edgar 70, Chequamegon 0
Elk Mound 50, Colfax 16
Ellsworth 40, Somerset 20
Evansville 38, Edgerton 6
Evansville/Albany 38, Edgerton 6
Fall Creek 42, Cadott 28
Fall River 43, Randolph 14
Fennimore 18, Darlington 14
Fond du Lac 42, Hortonville 19
Franklin 37, Oak Creek 10
Freedom 37, Waupaca 27
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 72, Black River Falls 21
Germantown 35, West Allis Nathan Hale 7
Gilman 36, Thorp 8
Grafton 27, Nicolet 7
Grantsburg 48, Elmwood/Plum City 15
Green Bay Preble 49, Sheboygan South 7
Green Bay Southwest 38, Ashwaubenon 26
Greendale 56, Wisconsin Lutheran 29
Hilbert/Stockbridge 24, Howards Grove 13
Horicon/Hustisford 31, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 13
Hurley 46, Northland Pines 32
Iola-Scandinavia 49, Manawa 0
Iowa-Grant 48, Boscobel 0
Janesville Craig 22, Janesville Parker 8
Johnson Creek 46, Rio 12
Kenosha Bradford 51, Kenosha Tremper 10
Kenosha Indian Trail 30, Racine Case 20
Kettle Moraine 21, Muskego 14
Kewaskum 35, Ripon 0
Kiel 41, Brillion 14
Kimberly 56, Appleton West 24
Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 27, Random Lake 3
La Crosse Central 42, Aquinas 8
Laconia 12, Mayville 7
Lake Country Lutheran 76, St. John's NW Military Academy 0
Lakeside Lutheran 65, Poynette 0
Lancaster 23, River Valley 12
Laona-Wabeno 20, Crivitz 14, OT
Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 35, Bowler/Gresham 8
Little Chute 40, Clintonville 6
Lodi 55, Lake Mills 24
Loyal 46, Owen-Withee 20
Luxemburg-Casco 13, Marinette 6
Madison Memorial 47, Madison East 0
Madison West 14, Madison La Follette 7
Manitowoc Lutheran 49, Oostburg 6
Marathon 51, Rib Lake/Prentice 12
Markesan 52, Parkview 13
Marquette University 35, Wauwatosa East 20
Marshfield 17, Stevens Point 14
Martin Luther 49, Catholic Central 7
Mauston 50, Ozaukee 7
Mauston def. Westfield Area, forfeit
Mellen 58, Winter 44
Melrose-Mindoro 51, Whitehall 0
Menominee, Mich. 55, Medford Area 7
Menomonie 36, Hudson 24
Middleton 31, Verona Area 10
Milwaukee Lutheran 40, Greenfield 16
Mineral Point 28, Marshall 15
Mondovi 17, Glenwood City 6
Monona Grove 46, Fort Atkinson 7
Mosinee 50, Lakeland 34
Mount Horeb 45, Baraboo 0
Neenah 61, Oshkosh North 0
Nekoosa 43, Wisconsin Dells 28
New Berlin Eisenhower 35, New Berlin West 0
New Lisbon 54, Cashton 25
New London 21, Menasha 20, OT
New Richmond 49, Prescott 0
Northern Elite 51, Suring 28
Northwestern 67, Barron 8
Northwood/Solon Springs 50, Clayton 0
Notre Dame 38, Manitowoc Lincoln 22
Oconto 36, Kewaunee 15
Omro 41, Lomira 8
Onalaska 28, La Crosse Logan 26
Oregon 41, Milton 6
Oshkosh West 43, Kaukauna 20
Pacelli 41, Weyauwega-Fremont 14
Pardeeville 14, Palmyra-Eagle 3
Platteville 48, Richland Center 0
Plymouth 55, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 0
Port Washington 39, Hartford Union 19
Prairie du Chien 41, Dodgeville 18
Racine Horlick 48, Racine Park 0
Racine St. Catherine's 47, Shoreland Lutheran 0
Reedsville 39, Mishicot 17
Rice Lake 61, Eau Claire North 0
River Ridge 44, Highland 0
Saint Croix Central 40, Baldwin-Woodville 7
Saint Francis 42, Hope Christian 0
Seymour 27, Shawano Community 9
Sheboygan Falls 27, Chilton 7
Siren 44, Bruce 6
Slinger 28, West Bend East 20
Southern Door 49, Algoma 0
Sparta 20, Tomah 14
Spencer/Columbus Catholic 57, Colby 14
Spooner 44, Hayward 42
Spring Valley 33, Boyceville 18
St. Croix Falls def. Washburn/Bayfield/South Shore, forfeit
St. Marys Springs 28, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 12
Stanley-Boyd 42, Osseo-Fairchild 14
Stoughton 18, Monroe 0
Sturgeon Bay 41, Coleman 6
Sun Prairie 41, Beloit Memorial 6
Tri-County 58, Tigerton/Marion 20
Turner 46, Big Foot 28
Turtle Lake 52, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 16
Two Rivers 33, New Holstein 21
Union Grove 21, Delavan-Darien 14
Unity 50, Cameron 6
Valders 21, Roncalli 6
Waterford 31, Burlington 14
Watertown 31, Edgewood 29
Watertown Luther Prep 36, Columbus 0
Waukesha North 26, Oconomowoc 7
Waukesha West 44, Mukwonago 0
Wausaukee 48, Menominee Indian 0
Wautoma 57, Adams-Friendship 14
Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 41, Shullsburg 6
Webster 35, Shell Lake 7
West De Pere 36, Xavier 26
West Salem 28, Holmen 27
Westby 27, Viroqua 8
Whitnall 58, Brown Deer 0
Wild Rose 57, Rosholt 0
Wilmot Union 36, Elkhorn Area 0
Winneconne 37, Campbellsport 6
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 62, Wausau East 7
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 6, Shiocton 3
Wrightstown 16, Fox Valley Lutheran 7