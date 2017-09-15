End Zone -- Week 5 Scores

Tickets for the Wisconsin men’s basketball Grateful Red student section went on sale Thursday, Sept. 14 at 7 a.m. CT. By 7:12 a.m., all 2,100 tickets were gone. With the sellout, the student section at the Kohl Center for Wisconsin basketball has completely sold out for 13 of the last 16 seasons. Wisconsin led the Big Ten Conference in attendance this past season and ranked No. 6 nationally. The Badgers have led the Big Ten in attendance in 11 of the last 15 years. UW has fin...

