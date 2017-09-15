End Zone -- Week 5 Scores - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

End Zone -- Week 5 Scores

Posted: Updated:
MADISON (AP) -

Abbotsford 19, Assumption 7
   Alden-Hebron, Ill. def. Watertown Maranatha Baptist, forfeit
   Almond-Bancroft 56, Blair-Taylor 19
   Altoona 35, Neillsville 0
   Amherst 47, Bonduel 20
   Antigo 48, Rhinelander 7
   Appleton North 49, Appleton East 7
   Arcadia 35, Luther 6
   Arrowhead 41, Waukesha South 19
   Ashland 16, Merrill 12
   Athens 14, Greenwood/Granton 12
   Auburndale 20, Tomahawk 13
   Augusta 42, Eleva-Strum 8
   Badger 42, Westosha Central 26
   Bangor 60, Hillsboro 0
   Bay Port 48, Pulaski 27
   Beaver Dam 30, Reedsburg Area 20
   Belleville 21, New Glarus/Monticello 0
   Black Hawk 60, Belmont 0
   Bloomer 58, Cumberland 38
   Brodhead/Juda 28, McFarland 27
   Brookfield Academy 41, Living Word Lutheran 7
   Brookfield Central 47, Wauwatosa West 0
   Brookfield East 35, Menomonee Falls 0
   Brookwood 40, Benton/Scales Mound, Ill. 22
   Cambria-Friesland 38, Deerfield 20
   Cambridge 41, Waterloo 20
   Cassville 38, Pecatonica/Argyle 14
   Catholic Memorial 30, Hamilton 14
   Cedar Grove-Belgium 57, St. Mary Catholic 16
   Cedarburg 38, West Bend West 0
   Chippewa Falls 10, Superior 7
   Clear Lake 41, Frederic 0
   Clinton 32, Jefferson 7
   Cuba City 55, Southwestern 6
   Cudahy 15, Pius XI Catholic 13
   D.C. Everest 30, Wausau West 27
   De Pere 42, Sheboygan North 7
   DeForest 53, Sauk Prairie 16
   Denmark 56, Oconto Falls 12
   Dominican 54, Saint Thomas More 16
   East Troy 17, Whitewater 7
   Eau Claire Memorial 21, River Falls 7
   Edgar 70, Chequamegon 0
   Elk Mound 50, Colfax 16
   Ellsworth 40, Somerset 20
   Evansville 38, Edgerton 6
   Evansville/Albany 38, Edgerton 6
   Fall Creek 42, Cadott 28
   Fall River 43, Randolph 14
   Fennimore 18, Darlington 14
   Fond du Lac 42, Hortonville 19
   Franklin 37, Oak Creek 10
   Freedom 37, Waupaca 27
   Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 72, Black River Falls 21
   Germantown 35, West Allis Nathan Hale 7
   Gilman 36, Thorp 8
   Grafton 27, Nicolet 7
   Grantsburg 48, Elmwood/Plum City 15
   Green Bay Preble 49, Sheboygan South 7
   Green Bay Southwest 38, Ashwaubenon 26
   Greendale 56, Wisconsin Lutheran 29
   Hilbert/Stockbridge 24, Howards Grove 13
   Horicon/Hustisford 31, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 13
   Hurley 46, Northland Pines 32
   Iola-Scandinavia 49, Manawa 0
   Iowa-Grant 48, Boscobel 0
   Janesville Craig 22, Janesville Parker 8
   Johnson Creek 46, Rio 12
   Kenosha Bradford 51, Kenosha Tremper 10
   Kenosha Indian Trail 30, Racine Case 20
   Kettle Moraine 21, Muskego 14
   Kewaskum 35, Ripon 0
   Kiel 41, Brillion 14
   Kimberly 56, Appleton West 24
   Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 27, Random Lake 3
   La Crosse Central 42, Aquinas 8
   Laconia 12, Mayville 7
   Lake Country Lutheran 76, St. John's NW Military Academy 0
   Lakeside Lutheran 65, Poynette 0
   Lancaster 23, River Valley 12
   Laona-Wabeno 20, Crivitz 14, OT
   Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 35, Bowler/Gresham 8
   Little Chute 40, Clintonville 6
   Lodi 55, Lake Mills 24
   Loyal 46, Owen-Withee 20
   Luxemburg-Casco 13, Marinette 6
   Madison Memorial 47, Madison East 0
   Madison West 14, Madison La Follette 7
   Manitowoc Lutheran 49, Oostburg 6
   Marathon 51, Rib Lake/Prentice 12
   Markesan 52, Parkview 13
   Marquette University 35, Wauwatosa East 20
   Marshfield 17, Stevens Point 14
   Martin Luther 49, Catholic Central 7
   Mauston 50, Ozaukee 7
   Mauston def. Westfield Area, forfeit
   Mellen 58, Winter 44
   Melrose-Mindoro 51, Whitehall 0
   Menominee, Mich. 55, Medford Area 7
   Menominee, Mich. 55, Medford Area 7
   Menomonie 36, Hudson 24
   Middleton 31, Verona Area 10
   Milwaukee Lutheran 40, Greenfield 16
   Mineral Point 28, Marshall 15
   Mondovi 17, Glenwood City 6
   Monona Grove 46, Fort Atkinson 7
   Mosinee 50, Lakeland 34
   Mount Horeb 45, Baraboo 0
   Neenah 61, Oshkosh North 0
   Nekoosa 43, Wisconsin Dells 28
   New Berlin Eisenhower 35, New Berlin West 0
   New Lisbon 54, Cashton 25
   New London 21, Menasha 20, OT
   New Richmond 49, Prescott 0
   Northern Elite 51, Suring 28
   Northwestern 67, Barron 8
   Northwood/Solon Springs 50, Clayton 0
   Notre Dame 38, Manitowoc Lincoln 22
   Oconto 36, Kewaunee 15
   Omro 41, Lomira 8
   Onalaska 28, La Crosse Logan 26
   Oregon 41, Milton 6
   Oshkosh West 43, Kaukauna 20
   Pacelli 41, Weyauwega-Fremont 14
   Pardeeville 14, Palmyra-Eagle 3
   Platteville 48, Richland Center 0
   Plymouth 55, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 0
   Port Washington 39, Hartford Union 19
   Prairie du Chien 41, Dodgeville 18
   Racine Horlick 48, Racine Park 0
   Racine St. Catherine's 47, Shoreland Lutheran 0
   Reedsville 39, Mishicot 17
   Rice Lake 61, Eau Claire North 0
   River Ridge 44, Highland 0
   Saint Croix Central 40, Baldwin-Woodville 7
   Saint Francis 42, Hope Christian 0
   Seymour 27, Shawano Community 9
   Sheboygan Falls 27, Chilton 7
   Siren 44, Bruce 6
   Slinger 28, West Bend East 20
   Southern Door 49, Algoma 0
   Sparta 20, Tomah 14
   Spencer/Columbus Catholic 57, Colby 14
   Spooner 44, Hayward 42
   Spring Valley 33, Boyceville 18
   St. Croix Falls def. Washburn/Bayfield/South Shore, forfeit
   St. Marys Springs 28, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 12
   Stanley-Boyd 42, Osseo-Fairchild 14
   Stoughton 18, Monroe 0
   Sturgeon Bay 41, Coleman 6
   Sun Prairie 41, Beloit Memorial 6
   Tri-County 58, Tigerton/Marion 20
   Turner 46, Big Foot 28
   Turtle Lake 52, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 16
   Two Rivers 33, New Holstein 21
   Union Grove 21, Delavan-Darien 14
   Unity 50, Cameron 6
   Valders 21, Roncalli 6
   Waterford 31, Burlington 14
   Watertown 31, Edgewood 29
   Watertown Luther Prep 36, Columbus 0
   Waukesha North 26, Oconomowoc 7
   Waukesha West 44, Mukwonago 0
   Wausaukee 48, Menominee Indian 0
   Wautoma 57, Adams-Friendship 14
   Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 41, Shullsburg 6
   Webster 35, Shell Lake 7
   West De Pere 36, Xavier 26
   West Salem 28, Holmen 27
   Westby 27, Viroqua 8
   Whitnall 58, Brown Deer 0
   Wild Rose 57, Rosholt 0
   Wilmot Union 36, Elkhorn Area 0
   Winneconne 37, Campbellsport 6
   Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 62, Wausau East 7
   Wittenberg-Birnamwood 6, Shiocton 3
   Wrightstown 16, Fox Valley Lutheran 7

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Badgers will play through elevation in first road game of 2017

    Badgers will play through elevation in first road game of 2017

    Provo, Utah is the third largest city in the state, and it's also one of the highest in elevation as the Badgers will battle higher altitude on Saturday in their first road game of the season against BYU at Levell Edwards Stadium.

    More >>

    Provo, Utah is the third largest city in the state, and it's also one of the highest in elevation as the Badgers will battle higher altitude on Saturday in their first road game of the season against BYU at Levell Edwards Stadium.

    More >>

  • Week 3 of Sports Extra

    Week 3 of Sports Extra

    On Week 3 of Sports Extra, the crew breaks down the Badgers' trip to Utah to take on BYU. They also discuss the rematch in Atlanta as the Packers take on the Falcons. Plus, Derek Lofland from fantasyfootballmaniax.com chimes in with some fantasy football advice.More >>
    On Week 3 of Sports Extra, the crew breaks down the Badgers' trip to Utah to take on BYU. They also discuss the rematch in Atlanta as the Packers take on the Falcons. Plus, Derek Lofland from fantasyfootballmaniax.com chimes in with some fantasy football advice.More >>

  • #6 Badgers Lose Set to Marquette, But Improve to 8-0

    #6 Badgers Lose Set to Marquette, But Improve to 8-0

    Despite losing its first set of the season, the fifth-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team rallied to defeat in-state rival Marquette 19-25, 25-13, 25-21, 26-24 in the first round of the Badger Classic on Thursday night in the UW Field House. -          The Badgers remain undefeated at 8-0. Marquette falls to 5-5. -          Senior Kelli Bates led the Badgers with 17 kills while senior La...More >>
    Despite losing its first set of the season, the fifth-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team rallied to defeat in-state rival Marquette 19-25, 25-13, 25-21, 26-24 in the first round of the Badger Classic on Thursday night in the UW Field House. -          The Badgers remain undefeated at 8-0. Marquette falls to 5-5. -          Senior Kelli Bates led the Badgers with 17 kills while senior La...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.