Walker already plans vetoes for parts of newly-approved state budget

Madison police are investigating the second robbery attempt at a Madison area fast food restaurant in a week.More >>
The Madison Fire Department says people can now get back into their homes after Wednesday's house explosion in Madison.More >>
Madison Fire Chief Steven Davis says a body was found at the site of a home that exploded Wednesday afternoon in the southwest part of the city.
Photos of a mysterious sea creature that washed up on a Texas beach after Hurricane Harvey have gone viral. The photos were posted on Twitter on Sept. 6, 2017 by Preeti Desai, a social media manager at the National Audubon Society. ..More >>
28-year-old Julica Kelly of Dodgeville has passed another round of the national American Idol auditions.More >>
In this installment of the award winning documentary series, "Our Wisconsin," we examine the environmental, social and political impacts of climate change on our state.More >>
Madison police are asking for help locating a missing 24-year-old Madison woman.More >>
Two people were hurt when their vehicles hit head-on on Highway 14 near Oregon.More >>
A Waukesha County jury will begin deliberations on Friday morning to decide whether Anissa Weier was mentally ill when police say she and Morgan Geyser stabbed a classmate 19 times.More >>
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says a Mayville man is seriously hurt after a car accident Wednesday.More >>
The Wisconsin Senate has approved nearly $3 billion in cash payments for Foxconn Technology Group.More >>
Walking alone at night can make anyone nervous. But many students at UW-Madison don't have a car, so they don't have a choice but to walk. For those who are concerned about safety, they currently depend on the 140 emergency blue light stations that are scattered around campus. But UW police say they're outdated and it's why they're offering a new method right at your fingertips.More >>
