Walker already plans vetoes for parts of newly-approved state budget

MADISON (WKOW) -- Governor Scott Walker has made known the items he'd like to veto after the Wisconsin State Senate passed the 2017-2019 state budget early Friday evening.

In a statement issued soon after the 19-14 vote on the budget that was 11 weeks late in getting approved, the governor said he spoke with senate leaders Friday night and agreed to veto the following items:

* Modifications to Public Finance Authority

* Initial Applicability of the Repeal of Prevailing Wage Law

* Transportation Projects Commission Changes

* Transfer of Segregated Funds (WisDOT Fed Swap)

* Tolling Implementation Study -- some 2.5 million was set aside for a study looking into whether to allow toll roads in Wisconsin.

* Energy Efficiency Revenue Limit Adjustment

* School District Referenda Scheduling

* State Capitol Basement Renovations -- a million dollars had been set aside for this work.

* Local Regulation of Quarries -- this provision would have removed local oversight of rock quarries in the state. Governor Walker says he's vetoing this item because he believes changes of this magnitude should be addressed in separate legislation.

His office says all vetoes, including full summaries, will be included in the governor’s veto message.