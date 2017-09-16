Madison neighborhood getting back to normal after house explosion

Piles of rubble remain after an explosion levels a house on Stratton Way in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) --- Many of the neighbors on Stratton Way in Madison are back in the homes Friday night. The road leading to those homes was partially reopened after an explosion leveled a house on the corner of Stratton Way and S. High Point Road Wednesday.

But things won't feel the same knowing what happening on the lot on the corner.

The neighborhood was quiet, with just one police car guarding the fenced off area where a two-story house once stood – now reduced to piles of rubble.

The last 48 hours have been chaotic for neighbors on this tree lined street. Many didn't want to talk about what happened just a few doors down.

But a reminder is littered in the front yards of some homes. Insulation from the explosion that now looks like an early snow fall.

One neighbor said she wasn't able to sleep the first night back at home. But the most difficult thing she said will be passing by the empty lot once the rubble is cleared, knowing that someone died at the home that once stood.

After searching the site for more than 40 hours, investigators did make a grim discovery in the rubble Friday -- a person's body.

Authorities have not yet identified the body. The investigation continues into what caused the explosion.

We will learn more after the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office performs an autopsy.