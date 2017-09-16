Madison neighborhood getting back to normal after house explosion

Madison police are investigating the second robbery attempt at a Madison area fast food restaurant in a week.More >>
Madison police are investigating the second robbery attempt at a Madison area fast food restaurant in a week.More >>
The Madison Fire Department says people can now get back into their homes after Wednesday's house explosion in Madison.More >>
Madison Fire Chief Steven Davis says a body was found at the site of a home that exploded Wednesday afternoon in the southwest part of the city.
.More >>
Photos of a mysterious sea creature that washed up on a Texas beach after Hurricane Harvey have gone viral. The photos were posted on Twitter on Sept. 6, 2017 by Preeti Desai, a social media manager at the National Audubon Society. ..More >>
Photos of a mysterious sea creature that washed up on a Texas beach after Hurricane Harvey have gone viral. The photos were posted on Twitter on Sept. 6, 2017 by Preeti Desai, a social media manager at the National Audubon Society. ..More >>
28-year-old Julica Kelly of Dodgeville has passed another round of the national American Idol auditions.More >>
28-year-old Julica Kelly of Dodgeville has passed another round of the national American Idol auditions.More >>
In this installment of the award winning documentary series, "Our Wisconsin," we examine the environmental, social and political impacts of climate change on our state.More >>
In this installment of the award winning documentary series, "Our Wisconsin," we examine the environmental, social and political impacts of climate change on our state.More >>
Commercial Development Company, a firm that redevelops post-industrial properties, has secured the contract to buy the plant.More >>
Commercial Development Company, a firm that redevelops post-industrial properties, has secured the contract to buy the plant.More >>
Hundreds of local farmers have contamination concerns over what could end up in Green County's drinking water, following construction of a new dairy farm.More >>
Hundreds of local farmers have contamination concerns over what could end up in Green County's drinking water, following construction of a new dairy farm.More >>
Even though it still feels like summer outside, it's time to think about getting a flu shot. Local doctors say they're already starting to see cases.More >>
Even though it still feels like summer outside, it's time to think about getting a flu shot. Local doctors say they're already starting to see cases.More >>
With U.S. Supreme Court oral arguments in the state redistricting case set for October 3, the Wisconsin Department of Justice formally responded to claims the Assembly and Senate district maps drawn by Republicans in 2011 are unconstitutional.More >>
With U.S. Supreme Court oral arguments in the state redistricting case set for October 3, the Wisconsin Department of Justice formally responded to claims the Assembly and Senate district maps drawn by Republicans in 2011 are unconstitutional.More >>
Madison police are asking for help locating a missing 24-year-old Madison woman.More >>
Madison police are asking for help locating a missing 24-year-old Madison woman.More >>
This Sunday, Sun Prairie will be packed with hundreds of cyclists all biking a UW Carbone Cancer Center annual fundraiser called 'The Ride'.More >>
This Sunday, Sun Prairie will be packed with hundreds of cyclists all biking a UW Carbone Cancer Center annual fundraiser called 'The Ride'.More >>
Madison police are investigating the second robbery attempt at a Madison area fast food restaurant in a week.More >>
Madison police are investigating the second robbery attempt at a Madison area fast food restaurant in a week.More >>
Two people were hurt when their vehicles hit head-on on Highway 14 near Oregon.More >>
Two people were hurt when their vehicles hit head-on on Highway 14 near Oregon.More >>