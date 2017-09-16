Victim's family in Slender Man case responds to Friday's verdict

MADISON (WKOW) -- A spokesman for the family of Payton Leutner says they are disappointed in the verdict given by the jury in Anissa Weier's trial late Friday night.

The panel concluded that Anissa Weier, now 15, was mentally ill when police say she and Morgan Geyser stabbed Leutner 19 times on Memorial Day, 2014. The two defendants reportedly told police they attacked her in order to please the fictional internet horror character known as Slender Man.

A defense psychologist Thursday testified that Weier suffered from a shared delusional disorder.

Spokesman Stephen Lyons in a statement given to Channel 27 News says the family is discouraged by the jury's ruling.

"The decision allows the assailant to petition the court every six months and request release into the community. Their decision also forces our family to relive this horrific crime every six months wondering if they will be released."

He adds, "The potential release of an assailant that methodically planned and executed an attack in which our little girl was stabbed 19 times puts the community and our family at risk. It is deeply disappointing."

Co-defendant Geyser has pleaded not guilty to being a party to first-degree attempted homicide. Her trial is set to begin October 9.