Wisconsin high school cracks down on homecoming dresses

PEWAUKEE (WKOW) -- High school students around Wisconsin are getting ready for their homecoming dances, but at one school dresses need to be approved.

According to a report from our Milwaukee affiliate, WISN 12 News, students have to send pictures to school administrators at Pewaukee High School before they can even buy tickets to the dance. "I see how some people could see it like as an invasion of privacy because you do have to send pictures of yourself in a dress - front and behind," said Calista Bulacan, a student at the school.

Another student, Carlos Teran, weighed in too. "Obviously you don't want people looking inappropriate on school grounds. It's a reflection on the school. Our culture that's here. And what we allow," he said.

"It makes sense as to why you wouldn't want students coming to dances in things that could be like too provocative," added Bulacan.

The policy was first instituted in early 2015, but parents were recently notified again this school year with this message:

"We are requiring all dress-wearing students or non-PHS guests to provide a picture of themselves, in their Homecoming attire, prior to purchasing a ticket to the dance." - Statement from Pewaukee High School

The policy covers the length and neckline of dresses.

There has been some confusion with students. "I've also seen people get turned away at the door for dresses they thought were approved," said PHS student Michael Miosi.

High school officials tell WISN, the policy hasn't created controversy so far.