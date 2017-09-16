State law enforcement memorial vandalized on Capitol grounds

High school students around Wisconsin are getting ready for their homecoming dances, but at one school dresses need to be approved now.More >>
High school students around Wisconsin are getting ready for their homecoming dances, but at one school dresses need to be approved now.More >>
A spokesman for the family of Payton Leutner says they are disappointed in the verdict given by the jury in Anissa Weier's trial Friday.More >>
A spokesman for the family of Payton Leutner says they are disappointed in the verdict given by the jury in Anissa Weier's trial Friday.More >>
Jurors determined Anissa Weier was mentally ill during the stabbing in 2014.More >>
Jurors determined Anissa Weier was mentally ill during the stabbing in 2014.More >>
Commercial Development Company, a firm that redevelops post-industrial properties, has secured the contract to buy the plant.More >>
Commercial Development Company, a firm that redevelops post-industrial properties, has secured the contract to buy the plant.More >>
Many of the neighbors on Stratton Way in Madison are back in the homes Friday night. The road leading to those homes was partially reopened after an explosion leveled a house on the corner of Stratton Way and S. High Point Road Wednesday.More >>
Many of the neighbors on Stratton Way in Madison are back in the homes Friday night. The road leading to those homes was partially reopened after an explosion leveled a house on the corner of Stratton Way and S. High Point Road Wednesday.More >>
In this installment of the award winning documentary series, "Our Wisconsin," we examine the environmental, social and political impacts of climate change on our state.More >>
In this installment of the award winning documentary series, "Our Wisconsin," we examine the environmental, social and political impacts of climate change on our state.More >>
A spokesman for the family of Payton Leutner says they are disappointed in the verdict given by the jury in Anissa Weier's trial Friday.More >>
A spokesman for the family of Payton Leutner says they are disappointed in the verdict given by the jury in Anissa Weier's trial Friday.More >>
MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- As the tension grows over North Korea's nuclear program, it brings back memories of when the threat of a nuclear attack was once very real in Wisconsin.More >>
MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- As the tension grows over North Korea's nuclear program, it brings back memories of when the threat of a nuclear attack was once very real in Wisconsin.More >>
Commercial Development Company, a firm that redevelops post-industrial properties, has secured the contract to buy the plant.More >>
Commercial Development Company, a firm that redevelops post-industrial properties, has secured the contract to buy the plant.More >>
Hundreds of local farmers have contamination concerns over what could end up in Green County's drinking water, following construction of a new dairy farm.More >>
Hundreds of local farmers have contamination concerns over what could end up in Green County's drinking water, following construction of a new dairy farm.More >>
Even though it still feels like summer outside, it's time to think about getting a flu shot. Local doctors say they're already starting to see cases.More >>
Even though it still feels like summer outside, it's time to think about getting a flu shot. Local doctors say they're already starting to see cases.More >>
With U.S. Supreme Court oral arguments in the state redistricting case set for October 3, the Wisconsin Department of Justice formally responded to claims the Assembly and Senate district maps drawn by Republicans in 2011 are unconstitutional.More >>
With U.S. Supreme Court oral arguments in the state redistricting case set for October 3, the Wisconsin Department of Justice formally responded to claims the Assembly and Senate district maps drawn by Republicans in 2011 are unconstitutional.More >>
Madison police are asking for help locating a missing 24-year-old Madison woman.More >>
Madison police are asking for help locating a missing 24-year-old Madison woman.More >>
A crash Friday morning is causing backups on I-90/39 near Lyndon Station.More >>
A crash Friday morning is causing backups on I-90/39 near Lyndon Station.More >>