Illinois man dies from injuries received in Westford motorcycle crash

By Julie Carpenter Lotz
WESTFORD TOWNSHIP (WKOW) -- The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says a 27-year-old man has died today from being injured in a crash where his motorcycle flipped over last Saturday morning. 

In an updated news release today, Sgt. Dennis Walston says William J. Golliher from Harvard, Illinois died this morning at UW Hospital in Madison.

investigators say on September 2,  Golliher was riding a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle on County Highway FW and failed to stop at the intersection with County Road G in Westford. The cycle traveled through the intersection and into a ditch where it vaulted, overturned and hit a parked car. Golliher was ejected and found by a resident around 7:15 a.m. He was taken by helicopter to UW Hospital.  

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Medical Examiner and the Dodge County Crash Investigation Team. 

