Poynette man battered, robbed, and injured after road trip to Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 21-year-old Poynette man told Madison police he was beaten, robbed and Tasered Friday after losing track of the friends he had traveled with from the Wisconsin Dells.

A news release says the man appeared without a shirt or shoes around 3:30 Friday morning on the doorstep of a couple who live on Hillcrest Drive in Madison.

The homeowner called police and an ambulance because the young man had some abrasions and seemed disoriented. The 21-year-old told officers he had been mugged and that robbers took not only his shirt and shoes but also his wallet and cell phone.

He didn't want to tell police completely about his night in Madison, but did say he and a friend had taken a road trip to downtown from the Wisconsin Dells, but once they arrived, he got separated from his friend.

The victim told police when he got back to where they'd parked the car, it was gone. He then reportedly offered some random people cash for a ride to take him back to Poynette.

They instead drove the victim to a Madison park, where he told police he was battered, robbed and injured by a Taser-type device.

He told police he approached the home on Hillcrest drive because its outdoor lights were on.