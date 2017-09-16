School resource officer takes control of rowdy student section -- in a very fun way

APPLETON (WKOW) -- The student section was having a good time Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 at the Appleton East football game when they thought police had arrived to shut down the party.

What happened next surprised everyone.

After sitting everyone down, Appleton School Resource Officer Jack Taschner took control -- and began leading the cheers himself.

Needless to say, the students got fired up in a hurry.

A video of the encounter posted on the Appleton Police Department Facebook page quickly went viral.

From the comments, other high schools are hoping their resource officers will get into the act.

SRO Taschner has been with the Appleton Police Department for six years.