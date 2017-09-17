25th Annual Heart Walk raises awareness of heart-related issues - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

25th Annual Heart Walk raises awareness of heart-related issues

MADISON (WKOW) --- People in Madison laced up their shoes Saturday for the city's 25th Annual Heart Walk.

The event aims to raise awareness of heart disease, and raise funds for education and research for heart and stroke related issues.

Many attendees were walking for someone special that has struggled with heart related problems.

“It's really important for us because it's wonderful to see so many other children Carter's age to share similar circumstance. And to talk with the families and stuff is really awesome, really inspiring,” said Ryan Boughton, who's son has survived three open-heart surgeries.

There were some familiar faces at Saturday's walk. 27 News' Greg Jeschke was the event's emcee.

