Thousands descend on Lambeau Field to honor fallen firefighters

Firefighters climb the stairs at Lambeau Field to honor 9/11 fallen firefighters Firefighters climb the stairs at Lambeau Field to honor 9/11 fallen firefighters

GREEN BAY (WKOW) --- Thousands in Green Bay Saturday dedicated their weekend to fallen firefighters at the largest stair climb in the country.

Nearly 3,000 people marched the steps of Lambeau Field -- all in honor of the 343 fallen firefighters during the 9/11 memorial stair climb.

Participants climb the equivalent of 110 floors -- the height of the World Trade Center, many dressed in full firefighter gear.

“As you go through it and you complete it, the next few days it's like sure you have pain and you hurt. But it's a whole different kind of pain. Because all those firefighters never felt that pain, because they were gone, they were lost,” said Jimmy Gutsch, of the Town of Washington Fire Department.

All the money raised from the event goes toward the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

