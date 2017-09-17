Dane County Farmers Market celebrates a 45 year milestone

MADISON (WKOW) -- This year marks a special milestone for the Dane County Farmers Market as well as one of it's oldest vendors.

Nancy Hampton and her husband have been selling their produce at the market for about as long as the market has been around; during the second week of the market's existence to be exact.

"The time has gone by too fast," says Hampton,"I was only 27 then."

Back then it was a different scene than today with every inch of space along Capitol Square spoken for by vendors and tens of thousands of patrons milling about the streets on Saturday mornings looking for delicious deals.

"I think there were less than a dozen growers at the start, but there were thousands of customers. Growers thought they'd gone to heaven; from there it grew," says former Dane County Executive Jonathan Barry, often hailed as the market's founding father.

Since 1972 the market has garnered more than 270 members whose vision and hard work kept the market going.