Fun and freakiness to be found at Madison's Willy Street Fair on its 40th anniversary

MADISON (WKOW) - This weekend marks the 40th year the Willy (Williamson) Street area is letting its freak flag fly high. Those who attend says the annual festival is one of the best places to view Madison's diversity and uniqueness at its finest.

The event also supports the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center as well as Common Wealth Development, which creates affordable rental properties for people with low to moderate incomes.

The 40th anniversary festivities, which began Saturday, are being marked with the typical street booths and kiosks, but there are also five stages featuring many different kinds of live music. The bands will continue to perform throughout the day Sunday. Click here for the schedule .

Hundreds of people lined Willy Street Sunday morning, when the annual parade, led by the Bubble Man in his Bubble Mobile, kicked off the day's activities.

About 1500 people also attended a free pancake breakfast Sunday morning at Fire Station #3 on Willy Street. It was provided by the local firefighters' union, IAFF311.

The Willy Street Festival is taking place in the 800, 900 and 100 blocks of Willy Street - it runs through 7:00 Sunday night.