UPDATE: Police chief says husband shot and killed wife, intentionally blew up home in Madison

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Madison's police chief says the husband of the woman found in the rubble of a home explosion in Madison shot and killed the woman and then intentionally blew up the house.

Police Chief Mike Koval says 59-year-old Steven Pirus is now in custody. Koval says Steven Pirus shot and killed Lee Ann Pirus. Koval says Lee Ann's body remained in the home "for weeks, if not months" before the explosion.

Steven Pirus is now in the Dane County Jail. Koval says Pirus is expected to face charges of first degree intentional homicide, arson and reckless endangerment.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Officials with the Dane County Medical Examiner's office have released the name of the person found in the rubble of a house that exploded last Wednesday in Madison.

In a news release Sunday afternoon, Director of Operations Barry Irmen says the body of Lee Anne Pirus, 50, of Madison, was discovered at the scene Friday, September 15th, The house was located in the 7800 block of Stratton Way. Madison property records state the home is owned by Steven and Lee Anne Pirus.

An autopsy completed Saturday shows that Ms. Pirus’s death was the result of homicidal firearm trauma and that her death was not due to injuries sustained in the explosion and subsequent fire. Irmen says additional testing and examination continues.

The death remains under investigation by the City of Madison Police and Fire Departments, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Office of the State Fire Marshall, the ATF the Dane County Medical Examiner.

