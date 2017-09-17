QB Hornibrook Shines in Badgers' Win Over BYU

The Badgers' 40-6 win at BYU on Saturday was more than just their third win of the season. Both sides of the ball dominated in the game, but sophomore Alex Hornibrook showed that he can be a good quarterback that can lead this offense.

By the numbers, it was the most accurate Hornibrook has ever played as a Badger. He completed 18 of his 19 attempts and put together back-to-back scoring drives in the second quarter that totaled 19 plays and over 150 yards of offense.

"It's pretty cool I guess," said Hornibrook after the game. "But obviously we had some great plays that [Danny Davis] made, [Quintez Cephus] made and our whole offense was clicking, it felt good out there."

"Alex is working hard," said wide receiver Quintez Cephus. "He has prepared well. We have confidence in him knowing that he is doing everything that he can and to come out here and have success like that, that is what we expect."

"I liked where he was at," said coach Paul Chryst. "I liked our plan - but those guys executed it and it happened."

After the game, Hornibrook said he came into this match-up with a chip on his shoulder. He knew people were questioning his accuracy after the Florida Atlantic game and he wanted to make things right in week three.