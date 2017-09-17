Madison firefighters serve free pancake breakfast - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison firefighters serve free pancake breakfast

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- As a way to thank the community, Madison firefighters turned into meal servers on Sunday.

The crew at Fire Station Three on Williamson Street offered a free pancake breakfast to anyone who wanted a bite. The meal included sausage, fruit and even ice cream.  All of the food was donated.

Firefighters say the meal is one way they wanted to show their appreciation of the people in their community.

"We want to make sure we show them a 'thank you' instead of just coming to them on their worst day. We want to give them something, so we can see them on a good day too," Lt. Christopher Hommen told 27 News.

Firefighters expected anywhere between 800 and 1,200 people. This is the third year they've served the meal.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.