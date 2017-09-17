Carbone Cancer Center raises $240,000 during "The Ride"

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- More than 1,300 people pedaled through Sun Prairie Sunday as they took part in the second annual Carbone Cancer Center fundraiser known as "The Ride."

The event raised more than $240,000 for cancer research. The center's human oncology chair said the funding will help UW-Madison secure top grants to advance cancer treatment.

"We're bringing these dollars raised that are coming right back to the cancer research bench, just as with last year. We are within three or four months of bringing a whole series of ride scholar awards that will put this money to use on the most promising cancer research projects," said Dr. Paul Harari.

Some participants are patients who rode for personal reasons. They had the opportunity to bike anywhere from a three-mile fun loop up to a 100-mile track.