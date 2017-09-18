Neighbors shocked by new details in Stratton Way house explosion

MADISON (WKOW) --- There are startling new details in the explosion that leveled a home in the 7800 block of Stratton Way in Madison Wednesday.

The remains found in the rubble are that of 50-year-old Lee Anne Pirus. Her husband Steven Pirus is now being held on a 1st degree homicide charge in her death.

This unexpected twist in the investigation has shocked neighbors, like Judi Luciani, in this quiet area of Madison.

“It's kind of scary to think that the body was there for a little while before,” Luciani said after learning the news about Lee Anne. “Of course we all know about the explosion of the house,” she said.

“After an exhaustive search of the property at 7806 Stratton Way, Madison Fire investigators along with Madison Police and the investigative task force, made up of all of our partners, recovered enough evidence to conclude that the explosion that occurred Wednesday afternoon was intentional,” said Madison Fire Chief Steven Davis.

“For me, the scary thing is my husband and dogs had just left and passed by the scene 15 or 20 minutes before it happened. They could have been right there at the stop sign when it impacted,” Luciani said.

What's more shocking are the details surrounding Lee Anne's death.

“First, Steven Pirus shot and killed Lee Anne,” said Madison Police Chief Mike Koval. “ Second, Lee Anne had been deceased as a result of being shot by her husband for weeks, if not months. Third, Lee Anne was in the house when the house exploded. And fourth, Steven intentionally blew up this house,” Koval said.

“Wouldn't you think someone from her family would have noticed that she was sort of missing?” Luciani said.

Luciani said she's sad about Lee Anne's death and shocked something like this could happen in her quiet neighborhood. She's also angry the explosion put people on her street in harms way.

“People just live their lives and enjoy their yards, enjoying their walks. You have the Ice Age Trail right next door. A lot of people out walking. Seems like a good place to live.”

Steven Pirus is currently being held at the Dane County Jail. He'll be there until he goes before a judge.

Koval said Pirus will face minimum charges of 1st degree intentional homicide, arson, and reckless endangerment.

Fire officials also said they recovered three deceased dogs and two deceased cats from the home. Firefighters took another dog to a veterinary hospital with minor burns.