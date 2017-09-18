Police investigate Anderson Street shooting

Chief Mike Koval says the husband of the woman found in the rubble of a home explosion in Madison shot and killed her, then intentionally blew up the house.More >>
High school students around Wisconsin are getting ready for their homecoming dances, but at one school dresses need to be approved now.
A 21-year-old Poynette man found himself alone, robbed and battered after a night on the town in Madison.
Police are investigating a shooting on the 2700 of Anderson Street after getting several reports last night of shots fired. police say they recovered six shell casings from two different types of guns... Several hundred feet apart. no damage or injuries were reported.
Provo, Utah only has two bars. Two bars to deal with the influx of Badger fans who headed there for Saturday's Wisconsin-BYU game. One of those bars, ABG's Bar, opened five hours earlier than normal after getting a hint that Wisconsin fans might be interested.
In this installment of the award winning documentary series, "Our Wisconsin," we examine the environmental, social and political impacts of climate change on our state.
The newest addition to the Packers Titletown District is now officially open.
This weekend marks the 40th anniversary of the Willy (Williamson) Street Festival in Madison. Those who attend says the annual event is one of the best places to view Madison's diversity and uniqueness at its finest.
The student section was having a good time Friday at the Appleton East football game when they thought police had arrived to shut down the party. What happened next surprised everyone.
Madison police are asking for help locating a missing 24-year-old Madison woman.
Dodge County officials say a 27-year-old man has died today from injuries received in a motorcycle crash last Saturday.
