Police investigate Anderson Street shooting

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are investigating a shooting on the 2700 of Anderson Street after getting several reports Saturday night of shots fired.

Police say they recovered six shell casings from two different types of guns, which were several hundred feet apart. No damage or injuries were reported.

Police are still investigating. 

