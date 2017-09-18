Willy Street festival and parade celebrate 40 years in delicious fashion

Hundreds of Madisonians gathered along Williamson Street, better known as Willy Street in Madison Sunday to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the city's Willy Street festival and annual parade.

The festival had everything from food and games, to music and activities. To celebrate their 40th year organizers had a pretty delicious surprise planned.

One of the parade floats show cased a 10-foot-tall cake, that was large enough to feed over 400 parade goers.

Organizers credit the festival's success to the their community dedication and say they can't wait to start planning for next year.