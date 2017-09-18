Aging population challenges Wisconsin amid worker shortage

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin's health care industry is facing challenges from a growing worker shortage.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that as baby boomers retire, there will be more health care consumers. However, the number of workers to provide those services is projected to remain the same.

Analysts predict there'll be almost 52,000 more job openings in the health care and social assistance industries in 2024. Demand is expected to rise for many positions including registered nurses, physical therapists and doctors.

Health care providers say worker shortages will increase costs and limit the number of beds available.

Health care officials say employers are working on long-standing partnerships with universities and colleges to ensure the demand is met. Some in the industry believe that creating clearer pathways for workers to train into better positions would help attract employees.