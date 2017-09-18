Vigil marks 100 days since Illinois student disappeared

CHAMPAIGN, IL (WKOW) -- It has now been 100 days since a Chinese student in Illinois has disappeared and a UW-Madison grad is accused of abducting her.

The community held a vigil in her honor over the weekend. In Chinese culture, 100 days after a tragedy is a day for family and friends to gather and pay tribute. That's why hundreds of people gathered to remember Ying-Ying Zhang. She was last seen June 9th getting into a car.

Authorities believe Zhang is dead, but her friends and family refuse to leave until they find her.

"We didn't get married legally, but in my heart she was my wife for a long time," said Xiaolin Hou, the victim's boyfriend.

Brendt Christensen was charged with kidnapping. His trial date is set for February.