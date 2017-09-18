Tri 4 Schools hosts youth mud run this weekend

VERONA (WKOW) -- As fall approaches, grab the kids and get moving. Tri 4 Schools is getting ready to host another event and this time the kids are sure to have a blast.

The annual Tri 4 Schools Family Mud Run will take place Saturday, September 23.

On Monday, Katie Hensel, Executive Director for Tri 4 Schools stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the event.

Hensel says, obstacles will be safe for children of all ages (no barbed wire or fire). They will also rotate in new obstacles along with some of your favorites for each race. Parents, talk with your children about which obstacles they feel comfortable going through – they can always go around an obstacle and take the “clean track” if they don’t want to get wet/muddy.

Tri 4 Schools is an organization dedicated to improving the health of children in the area through running, biking, and swimming through youth triathlons, a family mud run, and after-school programs to teach kids healthy habits and support area schools. With a focus on reducing barriers to participation so children from all backgrounds can enjoy a healthy lifestyle, one in four athletes participate via scholarship, as well as 75% of their after-school program participants.

