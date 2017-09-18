Officials: No working smoke detectors in apartment that caught f - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Officials: No working smoke detectors in apartment that caught fire overnight

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Officials say an electrical problem is to blame for a fire at an apartment building in Sun Prairie that did not have working smoke detectors.

According to the Sun Prairie Fire Department, firefighters were called to a four-unit building in the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Monday when someone reported a fire in the ceiling of a second-floor bathroom. 

Responders evacuated the building and removed parts of the ceiling to expose the attic fire. It did not spread to the other three units of the building, but officials say no one can live in that apartment right now. Seven people were displaced and Red Cross is helping the family.

Officials estimate damage to the building to be about $15-thousand from the electrical fire. Investigators say there were not working smoke detectors inside the apartment that caught fire. 

