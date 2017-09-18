Cast your vote for the "Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin"

MADISON (WKOW) -- For the second year in a row, Johnson Financial Group is teaming up with Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) to determine the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin.

On Monday, Nick Novak and Greg Dombrowski stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the contest.

Last year, more than 300 products were nominated, and more than 20,000 votes were cast. In the end, Harley Davidson took home the trophy for their Milwaukee Eight engine. Included in last year’s nominees were items that ranged from brats and beer to snow blowers and tractors.

“This contest is a great way to show off all the cool things that are made in Wisconsin, but it is also an opportunity to highlight the rewarding careers available in manufacturing,” said Kurt R. Bauer, WMC President/CEO. “We want to see products both big and small, from every corner of the state. Simply put, we want to find the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin.”

While a simple popular vote determined last year’s winner, the competition is getting a facelift for 2017. A popular vote will still determine the top 16 Coolest products, but then Manufacturing Madness will begin – a three round, bracket-style tournament that will put some of Wisconsin’s Coolest products in head-to-head matchups.

Here’s the rules:

Sept. 18 to Sept. 25 – 1st Round of the Bracket

Oct. 2 to Oct. 6 – 2nd Round of the Bracket

Oct. 10 to Oct. 16 – Final Round

(winner determined by popular vote of four Coolest finalists)

The winner of the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin will be announced at the State of Wisconsin Business & Industry Luncheon on October 16 at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center in Madison.

