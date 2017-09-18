AG Brad Schimel talks redistricting, rape kit backlog on Capital City Sunday

Chief Mike Koval says the husband of the woman found in the rubble of a home explosion in Madison shot and killed her, then intentionally blew up the house.More >>
Two teenagers were caught after leading authorities on a chase around Dane County late Sunday night into early Monday morning.More >>
Police Chief Mike Koval expects the suspect in a home explosion and murder in Madison will be in court Monday to face multiple charges.More >>
High school students around Wisconsin are getting ready for their homecoming dances, but at one school dresses need to be approved now.More >>
In this installment of the award winning documentary series, "Our Wisconsin," we examine the environmental, social and political impacts of climate change on our state.More >>
Hundreds of Madisonians gathered along Williamson Street, better known as Willy Street in Madison Sunday to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the city's Willy Street festival and annual parade.More >>
More than 1,300 people pedaled through Sun Prairie Sunday as they took part in the second annual Carbone Cancer Center fundraiser known as "The Ride." The event raised more than $240,000 for cancer research.More >>
As a way to thank the community, Madison firefighters turned into meal servers on Sunday.More >>
The newest addition to the Packers Titletown District is now officially open.More >>
Thousands in Green Bay Saturday dedicated their weekend to fallen firefighters at the largest stair climb in the country.More >>
This weekend marks the 40th anniversary of the Willy (Williamson) Street Festival in Madison. Those who attend says the annual event is one of the best places to view Madison's diversity and uniqueness at its finest.More >>
Madison's fire chief says the investigation scene is shrinking down, but they are still not close to identifying the cause of the explosion.More >>
Former Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke has been told to revise his master's thesis or the Naval Postgraduate School will begin the process of rescinding his degree.More >>
