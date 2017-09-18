AG Brad Schimel talks redistricting, rape kit backlog on Capital - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

AG Brad Schimel talks redistricting, rape kit backlog on Capital City Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel (R) said the backlog of rape kits at the state crime lab is due to a lack of resources on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday.

AG Schimel also talked about his appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court of a lower court ruling, that found Wisconsin's legislative district maps to be unconstitutional.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs and the Wisconsin Department of Justice will present oral arguments to the justices in Gill v. Whitford on October 3.

Rep. Gary Hebl (D-Sun Prairie) also joined Greg Neumann to discuss a pending change in leadership for Assembly Democrats.

This edition of Capital City Sunday originally aired on September 17.

