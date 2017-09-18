AG Brad Schimel talks redistricting, rape kit backlog on Capital City Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) --- There are startling new details in the explosion that leveled a home in the 7800 block of Stratton Way in Madison Wednesday. The remains found in the rubble are that of 50-year-old Lee Anne Pirus. Her husband Steven Pirus is now being held on a 1st degree homicide charge in her death. This unexpected twist in the investigation has shocked neighbors, like Judi Luciani, in this quiet area of Madison. “It's kind of scary to think that the body was there for a ...

