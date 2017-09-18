PHOTOS: Graffiti removed from Wisconsin Law Enforcement Memoria - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

PHOTOS: Graffiti removed from Wisconsin Law Enforcement Memorial

WKOW photo WKOW photo

MADISON (WKOW) -- Work crews spent Monday removing graffiti from the  Wisconsin Law Enforcement Memorial on the Capitol grounds after it was vandalized over the weekend.

The graffiti, written in red, shows "Justice4AnthonySmith", an apparent reference to the St. Louis man who was shot in 2011; the former police officer who was accused of shooting him was acquitted in the case this past week. 

Officials say the memorial was defaced sometime Friday, Sept. 15, 2017.

The memorial was erected and is maintained by the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Memorial, Inc.

Chairman Craig Kolbeck, an officer in the Green Bay Police Department, told Channel 27 News that the vandalism is extremely offensive, not only to law officers who are currently serving but especially to those who have died while serving. 

"I'm really upset by this. It doesn't only affect myself or the board. There are currently 273 names of men and women that were killed i

