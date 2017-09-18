East Troy man drowns trying to help children from church group

GRANT COUNTY (WKOW) – An East Troy man drown Saturday while trying to help a group of children with a church group that were struggling in the Wisconsin River current.

Scott Myren, 37, apparently drowned after stepping off a sandbar into the river.

A church group from Greenfield, Wisconsin was canoeing on the river about one mile east of Blue river and had stopped at a sandbar.

Some children with the group were playing in the water and it appeared some of them were in trouble, so Myren went in to help, according to a news release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

Myren stepped off the sandbar and was pulled under water by the current and did not resurface.

The Blue River Fire Department and the Boscobel Fire Department had boats on the water within a few minutes of the call.

His body was recovered from the water about 5 p.m., by one of the search and rescue boats and was pronounced deceased by the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

No life Jackets were being used, according to the sheriff.

Assisting at the scene was Wisconsin DNR, Blue River Fire Department, Blue River EMS, Boscobel Fire Department, Lone Rock Fire Department, and the Richland County Sheriff’s Office