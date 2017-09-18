Hornibrook named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week

Badgers quarterback Alex Hornibrook has been named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week for the first time in his career. The sophomore set the school record for completion percentage in a game by completing 94.7 percent of his passes in the victory over BYU.

Hornibrook threw for 256 yards and four touchdowns in the win. He completed 18-of-19 passes. He posted the highest completion percentage in Big Ten history for a quarterback attempting at least 13 passes.

The Badgers earned their second Offensive Player of the Week award of the season. Jonathan Taylor took home the honor a week ago.