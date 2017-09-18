Sheriff investigating death as 'suspicious' in Adams County

ADAMS (WKOW) -- The Adams County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death that they consider suspicious, according to Sheriff Sam Wollin.

The body was found this morning, Sept. 18, 2017, by a property owner along County Highway M in Adams.

Wollin said that due to the nature of the scene, they have not yet been able to identify the body.

The state crime lab, state patrol, medical examiner and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation all were on scene Monday.