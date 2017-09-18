Body found in Adams County is that of man missing since Sept. 11

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A body found in Adams County has been identified as Isaac Salinas, according to Sheriff Sam Wollin.

Deputies called the death "suspicious" on Monday after a property owner found Salinas's body on his property.

Salinas' body was found by a property owner on County Highway M in Adams Monday morning. Wollin says there is no apparent cause of death at this time.

"We've had stuff happen but it wasn't stuff this dramatic and scary," Faith Meyer said to our sister-station, WAOW. Meyer lives in the trailer that was once surrounded with crime scene tape. Her father made the gruesome discovery.

"We were on our way back from Stevens Point and dad called us and told us about it," said Meyer.

She said Salinas was found in the backyard behind their garage. It's an area where her dad usually works on projects and when he went to do some work on Monday morning, he found the body.

"He was cleaning and lifted up a piece of plyboard and found it under there," Meyer described. "He's scared. He cried after he seen it. and then he went and called the cops."

Investigators still don't know how long Salinas was dead or how he died. Meyers said she never saw anything suspicious around the property.

"I was very very shocked that it actually happened at my dad's house," she said.

Salinas, 33, was reported missing on September 11. The medical examiner is waiting for further test results to determine the cause of death.

***************************************

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Investigators could be seen combing through the evidence late Monday night outside a trailer home in the Town of Adams where a body was found on the property.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office said they got the call at 11:07 a.m. from the property owner who told authorities he found the body on his property just off County Highway M outside Adams.

"It was apparent that the person was deceased for some time," said Sheriff Sam Wollin.

He wouldn't go into detail but said investigators were treating the death as 'suspicious.'

"It was just the manner of where the body was and like I said, the location of the body was on the property that we've -- it is suspicious," he added.

Now, several agencies are assisting in the investigation, including the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Department of Criminal Investigation. Sheriff Wollin said the extra help will provide the proper resources for the investigation.

Currently, Wollin said there are two missing persons reports in Adams County. One of the them is 33-year-old Isaac Salinas. He was last seen September 11th in the Town of Preston, which is outside of Friendship.

The second missing person is William Sheeran from the Chicago area. He was vacationing in Adams County when he went missing on June 23rd. Deputies say Sheeran was last seen near a boat landing near Petenwell Lake.

Sheriff Wollin said as of Monday night, officials did not have enough information to say if the body was that of a missing person. But authorities are not ruling it out.

"We want to positively identify who the individual is before we make any sort of notification to family and then obviously we want to notify family first when we're able to identify the body," he said.

Wollin said because of the nature of the scene, investigators were unable to identify the body. They also are unsure how the person died.

An autopsy is scheduled for some time on Tuesday in Madison.

******

ADAMS (WKOW) -- The Adams County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death that they consider suspicious, according to Sheriff Sam Wollin.

The body was found this morning, Sept. 18, 2017, by a property owner along County Highway M in Adams.

Wollin said that due to the nature of the scene, they have not yet been able to identify the body.

The state crime lab, state patrol, medical examiner and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation all were on scene Monday.